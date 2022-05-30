Severe weather, tornadoes possible today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms are still moving through the region this morning. After that, we’ll see clouds linger, but a few peeks of sunshine here and there. A cold front will be sliding through the region, so temperatures will be cooler out west with highs in the 60s, but we could still see 80s in southeastern parts of the region. The wind will pick up, as well, especially in the southeast. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. for wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, and those won’t be associated with any thunderstorms.

As that front slides through later this afternoon and into this evening, more thunderstorms will develop and there will be a moderate risk of severe weather for parts of the region. That would be a 4 out of 5 on the severe weather scale! The greatest risk of severe weather will be from Brookings to the north and east, but there will still be a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather east of the James. Main threats will be very large hail and strong wind gusts. A few isolated tornadoes will be possible, and those could be long-track tornadoes. That means they could be on the ground for a while! It will be a very good idea to make sure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings and other weather information later today, especially if you have any outdoor plans. The First Alert Weather Team will make sure you’re staying up to date on the forecast through the rest of today!

Tuesday is looking cloudy and cooler with a few showers around. Highs will be in the 60s. After that, highs will be in the 70s head through the rest of this week. Our next chance for thunderstorms will be over the weekend.

