Sioux Falls community begins storm damage clean-up on Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many people were excited to spend time with friends and family this Memorial Day, now they are having to clean up after Sunday night’s storms.

Fallen trees, knocked-over signs, and downed power lines could be found throughout Sioux Falls Monday, making for dangerous driving conditions. Sioux Falls resident Richard Wietgrefe took action to help protect those in his community after the storm.

“When I came up the street it was still dark at about 4:30 this morning so I just barely saw this hanging over the street so I slowed down as much as I could,” said Wietgref.

Wietgrefe didn’t just avoid the tree and leave- he called the police and even parked his own truck with his flashers on to warn everyone that the tree was down while the authorities were on their way.

“I am an over-the-road driver so for me, it was all about safety,” said Wietgrefe.

City workers will not be the only ones trying to repair damages. Many people will take it upon themselves to move trees and fallen branches in the coming days but tree removal expert Solomon Perez is advising everyone to stay safe while cleaning up.

“The most important thing is safety cause these trees I work with daily you can really get hurt real quick in the blink of an eye so you really have to pay attention to what you’re doing,” Perez said.

Perez says he will try to help anyone in need as clean-up efforts begin throughout the area.

“It feels good to do this, I’m trying to help out people as I drive past them as it’s the Christian thing to do so that’s what I’m focused on today,” said Perez.

