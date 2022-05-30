Sioux Falls high school seniors cross the stage for graduation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls high school graduation ceremonies took place today and graduates were excited despite many challenges they may have faced along the way.

This involved learning virtually and wearing facemasks while at school, all obstacles’ students say were difficult.

“It was hard with masks and communicating was hard and social distancing while trying to learn was all challenging during covid,” said Ada Niyogusenga, Washington High School graduate.

They were unsure how COVID-19 would affect their high school experience but they’re thankful they didn’t have to wear masks today.

“I didn’t know where covid was going to go but now that we don’t have to wear masks that’s just a good feeling,” said Angok Akot, Washington High School graduate.

Also walking today were seniors from Jefferson Highschool. This was the first class to graduate from Jefferson since the school was built in June of 2021.

Morgan Whiting, graduated from Jefferson and says transferring to the new school presented obstacles.

“The biggest challenge is kind of getting to know your classmates because a lot of classes you take with your classmates are in your first or second year of high school and obviously, we’re in our last one,” said Morgan Whiting, Jefferson High School graduate.

Despite the challenges she says she is excited to be a part of the first class to walk across the stage for Jefferson.

“We’re going to be the first alumni for the school, we kind of got to set the foundations around and it’s just been kind of fun to be the first leaders that our school has,” said Whiting.

With over 1,800 students graduating today many are hopeful for what the future may hold.

