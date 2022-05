SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jean Pearson is the recreation program coordinator for Sioux Falls and joined us to learn about the pools and playgrounds opening for summer. The public pools will be open this Friday, June 3rd. Playgrounds will be officially open Monday the 6th. Be sure to kick off summer with one of the 6 pools!

