New Veterans Memorial breaks ground in Tea

American Flag
American Flag
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Veterans Memorial Committee is celebrating breaking ground on a new Veterans Memorial that has been years in the planning.

The Memorial will be located on land that was donated by the city, on the corner of S. Main Ave. and E 3rd St. The committee has been raising funds for the memorial since 2019 with the goal of $150,000 for the project’s completion. The expected date for dedication is Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022.

Representatives say the committee has raised $82,000 so far and has had several ‘in kind’ donations that will reduce the final cost. The committee is still accepting donations, if you would like to make a tax-deductible contribution, click here.

