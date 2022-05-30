Ukrainian farmer spreading awareness and raising funds for Ukraine state by state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, Ukrainian civilians are experiencing the consequences. Ukrainian farmers are no exception.

“There are a lot of terrible facts of what the Russians were doing in these occupied villages, so in addition to the terror and the deliberate killings of the civilians with the tortures, they have also been trying to destroy everything that is valuable in these villages,” said the founder of the World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine Project Roman Grynyshyn.

Roman Grynyshyn is an advocate for farmers and is on a mission to rebuild his homeland.

“We are from Kyiv, 15 miles from Bucha. Hopefully, the worst thing is already in the past, however, Ukraine has a very weak point which is the sky,” said Roman.

His previous job was coordinating conferences and tours for farmers. Now, he is a founder of the World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine Project.

“Ukrainian nationality has these specifics. We are very good at uniting against the enemy. This is probably in our genes so to say because we’ve lived so long next to Russia. Russia has never been friendly to us,” said Roman.

He is using his touring skills along with his determination to inform people in the United States how they can help.

“I’m looking for any opportunity to spread the word,” said Roman.

“They lack funds. For them, the most important thing after their safety is the lack of funds. They cannot get the loans and the diesel prices are way high,” said Roman.

He explains that the country is more than half made up of farmers with villages living off the land.

“At least 56% that’s the minimum of the population of Ukraine owns agricultural land. Agriculture has been a tradition,” said Roman.

Agricultural land covers 70% of Ukraine and holds a significant amount of the world’s reserves of black soil.

“We farm around 70 million acres of land. We have about 6% fertile black soil worldwide in volume. We can feed if everything is fine-tuned up to 600 million people worldwide,” said Roman.

“Unless Russia frees our ports, the starvation might occur in a number of countries,” said Roman.

After South Dakota, Roman is off to the next state in his tour to spread awareness and generate air for those suffering in Ukraine.

