Black Hills National Cemetery honoring those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice

By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Memorial Day, many Americans visit cemeteries and memorials to honor friends and loved ones -- who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Black Hills National Cemetery honors fallen heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, allowing friends and family to pay their respects since 1948.

This Memorial Day, the Department of Veteran Affairs held a wreath laying ceremony, including speeches, a moment of silence, and the playing of taps.

Governor Kristi Noem attended the commemoration ceremony and said paying respect to a veteran can start by simply saying...thank you.

Noem states “We pay our respects today, but we also look inward and consider what we are doing to continue to honor the sacrifices of these soldiers. Veterans tell me all the time it still means the world to them when somebody says thank you, thank you for your service, and then asks them questions about their service. They love to tell their stories, some of them it’s difficult to do so, but it is helpful if we remember that history, so we do not repeat the mistakes of the past but continue to remember the honor they gave us by making their sacrifices heard.”

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe also held a ceremony to honor Native American veterans for their service and sacrifice in the military.

Robert Dunsome, Tribal Veteran Service Coordinator for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe says American Indians have fought in every conflict in American history, dating back to the arrival of Christopher Columbus, and should be honored for their sacrifice.

Dunsome states “The American Indian has been in every conflict there has from day one. All the way back to when Columbus came. This is our country, we fight for our people, so we have the freedom to do what we want to do.”

