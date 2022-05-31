Avera Medical Minute
Castlewood still accepting tornado recovery fund applications

Drone footage of storm damage at Castlewood High School following the May 12 storm.
Drone footage of storm damage at Castlewood High School following the May 12 storm.(Submitted/Case Wiarda)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Castlewood Area Recovery Fund would like to continue recovery efforts, after the EF2 tornado damaged homes, schools, and local businesses on May 12, 2022.

Homeowners and businesses located within the Castlewood School District looking for assistance must first call 211 with a Damage Assessment, representatives say. Immediate and long-term funding will not be provided if 211 reporting is not completed.

There are two types of relief applications available for those filing a 211 Damage Assessment.

Immediate Needs Application- Deadline June 10, 2022

You can complete the Immediate Needs Application online by clicking here. Printed applications are also available at Citizens State Bank and First Premier Bank in Castlewood. Printed applications must be mailed to Castlewood Community Foundation, PO Box 263, Castlewood, SD 57223 and postmarked by June 10, 2022.

Representatives ask, please do not apply if your immediate needs do not create a financial hardship. This will allow more money for Long-Term needs.

Long-Term Needs Application- Deadline July 15, 2022

Funds for Long-Term Needs may be available to households and businesses based on the needs of each applicant and available funds. You can complete the online Long-Term Needs Application by clicking here. Printed applications are also available at Citizens State Bank and First Premier Bank in Castlewood. Printed applications must be mailed to Castlewood Community Foundation, PO Box 263, Castlewood, SD 57223 and postmarked by July 15, 2022.

Funds may also be available to nonprofit organizations and volunteer groups. Please contact Lois Wiarda at 605-880-5331 to discuss your need and how the organization might be of assistance.

DISCLAIMER: Applying for disaster relief financial assistance does not guarantee you will receive all or any financial help. Applicants will be ranked based on factors that demonstrate the greatest need.

For more information, visit CastlewoodCity.com or the Castlewood Community Foundation Facebook page.

