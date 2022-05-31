Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

City extends storm debris drop-off site operations

Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls
Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls(Jill Fredrickson)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to Memorial Day Weekend Storms, the City of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets will continue to offer storm debris drop-off sites to assist people with clean-up efforts.

The City of Sioux Falls will continue to waive landfill tipping fees through June 30, 2022, for people dropping off storm-related debris generated from the service area of Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties, representatives say.

Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill

The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill in Hartford is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until5 p.m. Visit SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill for rates and fees. Officials say tipping Fees will be reinstated starting Friday, July 1, 2022.

12th and Lyons

The 12th and Lyons location in Sioux Falls located behind the Taco Bell is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The final day of operation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022. This location is only accepting wood debris.

Officials would like to inform people that they can enter from 12th street and Kiwanis Ave.

Muller Pallets

The Muller Pallets location in Sioux Falls is open year-round (except on major holidays) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. This location is only accepting wood debris.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash
Neighbors were credited with saving a 4-year-old drowning at a Kansas apartment complex.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man performs CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool
Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls
City of Sioux Falls asking for storm damage reports
Trees throughout the city fell overnight due to strong winds.
Sioux Falls community begins storm damage clean-up on Memorial Day
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Severe weather, tornadoes possible today

Latest News

In this month's Pours at 4:00 segment, owners Daniel and Stacey Berry have made an imprint on...
Former intel experts combine passion for beer at Covert Artisan Ales
Former intel experts combine passion for beer at Covert Artisan Ales
Huset's Speedway near Brandon, SD
Huset’s Speedway ready to host World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Sunday
DCI investigating after Rapid City officer involved shooting
DCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Rapid City