City extends storm debris drop-off site operations

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to Memorial Day Weekend Storms, the City of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets will continue to offer storm debris drop-off sites to assist people with clean-up efforts.

The City of Sioux Falls will continue to waive landfill tipping fees through June 30, 2022, for people dropping off storm-related debris generated from the service area of Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties, representatives say.

Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill

The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill in Hartford is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until5 p.m. Visit SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill for rates and fees. Officials say tipping Fees will be reinstated starting Friday, July 1, 2022.

12th and Lyons

The 12th and Lyons location in Sioux Falls located behind the Taco Bell is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The final day of operation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022. This location is only accepting wood debris.

Officials would like to inform people that they can enter from 12th street and Kiwanis Ave.

Muller Pallets

The Muller Pallets location in Sioux Falls is open year-round (except on major holidays) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. This location is only accepting wood debris.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.