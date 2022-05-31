Confusion about why Sioux Falls tornado sirens went off Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday morning around 2:00, a tornado warning was issued for Brandon and cities to the east, but tornado sirens also went off in Sioux Falls despite there being no mention of the city being part of the warning.

There has been some confusion surrounding the city’s decision to sound the tornado sirens Monday morning. While the warning didn’t impact a majority of the city, a small portion of the city’s east side did fall within the warning area.

Science & Operations Manager for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls Phil Schumacher says the warning system is all automated.

The tornado warning specifically put out at 2:06 a.m. included Brandon, Valley Springs, and Luverne, Minnesota, but not Sioux Falls.

“It only said the storm was over Brandon because Brandon was the closest city to that storm at that point in time, and then it just projects forward in time to where that storm will be,” Schumacher said.

Because the polygon, which represents the impacted area, encompassed a few miles west of Brandon as well, part of the Sioux Falls metro area did technically fall under the tornado warning. Schumacher said the warning overlapped both cities.

When this happens, no matter how small the impacted area, the city’s automated system will be triggered.

“It was on the edge of the town and that’s why the system went off,” Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said. “All the sirens were activated, the tornado threat was there, and it was appropriate, and the protocols were followed.”

To avoid confusion, sirens sound all throughout the city.

“We don’t zone our sirens or anything like that, it’s all or nothing, all 80 sirens will go off (in Sioux Falls),” Smith said.

The NWS, the city, and the county work together to make sure all citizens in the region are notified when severe weather is present.

“The siren thing is always a hot topic, it is what it is, they’re outdoor warning sirens, they’re meant for people that are outside, not people that are indoors,” Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman said. “We only set them off when a tornado comes.”

Schumacher says this season has been the most active in the last 35 years.

“It’s not your imagination that it has been more active, it has been more active, and these storms have been very destructive too,” Schumacher said.

In fact, the NWS in Sioux Falls has issued more than 180 warnings for its coverage area this year.

“That is way, way more than we will typically issue this time of year, usually it’s somewhere between 40 and 50 warnings,” Schumacher said.

Weather in the Upper Midwest can change quickly, especially through the summer months. So, it’s important to have multiple ways to get weather updates, it can be your phone, a radio, or TV.

