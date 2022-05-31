Avera Medical Minute
DCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Rapid City

DCI investigating after Rapid City officer involved shooting(South Dakota DCI)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At the request of the Rapid City Police Department, the DCI is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 31.

Initial reports indicate at approximately 4:04 a.m., a Rapid City police officer initiated a traffic stop that developed into a vehicle pursuit. Multiple Rapid City police officers responded to assist with the pursuit which ran throughout Rapid City. After an extended period of time, the pursuit terminated at an intersection in southeastern Rapid City, at which time a Rapid City police officer discharged their firearm into the vehicle, striking one female subject. The female subject was transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

As is standard in these situations, the DCI conducts an extensive, independent, and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. At the completion of the investigation, results are provided for subsequent legal review. Officials say this investigation is ongoing.

