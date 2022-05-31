Dell Rapids successfully begins defense of title as State B Tournament succumbs to weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The only winners on the first day of the South Dakota State B Baseball Tournament were the Dell Rapids Quarriers and Mother Nature.

Playing the first of four scheduled quarterfinal games on Monday, an RBI double from Aiden Boechler followed by an RBI single from Mason Stubbe in the fourth inning propelled defending state champion Dell Rapids to a 3-1 victory over Parkston/Ethan/Tripp on Monday afternoon at the Birdcage.

Following the conclusion of that game bad weather began rolling into Sioux Falls and would remain a persistent threat for the rest of the day, forcing the postponement of the remaining three games.

🚨Updated State B Schedule🚨

Tuesday, May 31

Ronken Field at Augustana

WC 🆚 DV @ 10am

Winner/Colome 🆚 Redfield @ noon

Canary Stadium

Madison 🆚 PG/DC/WL @ 12:05

2:05 = Dell Rapids 🆚 winner of 12:05 game

Winners of Augie games @ 5:35

Wednesday, June 1

Championship @ 6:05 — SDHSBA (@SDHSBaseball) May 31, 2022

As a result the tournament will now stretch into June. The Birdcage and Ronken Field will host a total of five games on Tuesday with the championship game scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 PM, though location and time are subject to change.

