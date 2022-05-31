Avera Medical Minute
Dell Rapids successfully begins defense of title as State B Tournament succumbs to weather

Quarriers beat Parkston/Ethan/Tripp 3-1 before remainder of tournament is postponed
Severe weather prompts tournament to push games back to Tuesday
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The only winners on the first day of the South Dakota State B Baseball Tournament were the Dell Rapids Quarriers and Mother Nature.

Playing the first of four scheduled quarterfinal games on Monday, an RBI double from Aiden Boechler followed by an RBI single from Mason Stubbe in the fourth inning propelled defending state champion Dell Rapids to a 3-1 victory over Parkston/Ethan/Tripp on Monday afternoon at the Birdcage.

Following the conclusion of that game bad weather began rolling into Sioux Falls and would remain a persistent threat for the rest of the day, forcing the postponement of the remaining three games.

As a result the tournament will now stretch into June. The Birdcage and Ronken Field will host a total of five games on Tuesday with the championship game scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 PM, though location and time are subject to change.

