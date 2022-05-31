Former intel experts combine passion for beer at Covert Artisan Ales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Downtown Sioux Falls’ crowded craft beer scene, Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars lies just east of the Big Sioux River and is inspired by wild and spontaneous style ales. Owners Daniel and Stacey Berry have made an imprint on craft beer connoisseurs after being crowned the latest Mash Madness champions. Ironically, it is not widely known and their name plays into that characteristic. The two owners are both ex-intel personnel within the military and federal agencies. They both joke that the name “Covert” has garnered enough attention to become renowned.

“When I was in the army, I had an interest in brewing beer,” co-owner Daniel Berry said. “When we lived in Germany, I became friends with some good brewers that kind of showed me some techniques.”

After some encouragement, Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars entered the fray in 2018 and the taproom came to be in June of 2020. Wild ales and barrel-aged sours turned into stouts, IPAs, lagers, and pilsners. As the pallet broadened for the brewery owners, they say there isn’t one particular beer that identifies them because they frequently change. Stacey Berry says, “That’s kind of the fun part of Covert. We change stuff out really regularly.”

