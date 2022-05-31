Avera Medical Minute
Free breakfast and lunch available beginning Tuesday, May 31

Summer Food Service Program
Summer Food Service Program(Sioux Falls School District)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District is offering free breakfast and lunch for children 0 to 18-years-of-age, no questions asked, beginning Tuesday, May 31.

The program will run Monday through Friday until July 29, 2022, at nine Sioux Falls Public Schools throughout the city. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on weekdays. No income guidelines or paperwork is necessary for children ages 0-18. Officials say meals must be consumed on-site.

Students can ride city buses (Sioux Area Metro/SAM) to meal locations with a Freedom Pass.

Participating Locations
  • Laura B. Anderson Elementary - 1600 N. Wayland Ave
  • Anne Sullivan Elementary - 3701 E. 3rd St
  • Terry Redlin Elementary - 1721 E. Austin St
  • Eugene Field Elementary - 501 S. Highland Ave
  • Hawthorne Elementary - 601 N. Spring Ave
  • Lowell Elementary - 710 W. 18th St
  • Garfield Elementary - 705 S. Roberts Dr
  • Hayward Elementary - 400 N. Valley View Rd
  • Rosa Parks Elementary - 5701 E. Red Oak Dr

