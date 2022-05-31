Avera Medical Minute
Gonzaga to face Baylor in Sioux Falls in rematch of 2021 NCAA Men's National Championship game

Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball
Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls is set to play host to one of the most anticipated matchups of the next men’s college basketball season.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears will face each other at the Pentagon on Dec. 2. This is a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship in which Baylor defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in Indianapolis on April 5, 2021.

Ticket information and a game time will be announced later, according to a press release from the Sanford Pentagon.

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted a number of high-profile NCAA basketball games in recent years, though this year’s game is among the biggest matchups yet. Baylor and Gonzaga are the nation’s only men’s programs ranked No. 1 in each of the last three seasons.

“Gonzaga and Baylor have catapulted into the short list of elite programs in all of college basketball, and we are thrilled they will have their title game rematch at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “The Pentagon is the perfect venue for early season, neutral-court games to see where teams stack up, and often times these matchups are a preview of who you’ll see playing for conference titles and making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.”

This is the second time Gonzaga will play at the Sanford Pentagon. On Dec. 19, 2020, the No. 1 Bulldogs defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes 99-88. It will be Baylor’s first trip to the Pentagon.

Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted 38 Division I men’s college basketball games. The Pentagon has also hosted 16 NCAA Division I women’s college basketball games including a double header last season featuring eventual national champion South Carolina, Final Four participant Louisville, Sweet 16 participant South Dakota and NCAA Tournament qualifier Arizona.

