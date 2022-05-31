High rainfall causes issues in Brown County

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen National Weather Service, reports of rainfall in Brown County reached more than 7 inches over Memorial Day weekend, causing rivers to rise and roadways to flood.

Brown County Emergency Manager Scott Meints says the recent rainfall has caused some issues with county infrastructure.

”We were getting reports of some township and some county roads that are under water. From this recent rain, we’re getting reports of some culverts washed out,” said Meints.

One worry is getting first responders around the flooded roads if needed.

”We may have to send emergency responders on a long detour or possible even send a different agency, depending on the route,” said Meints.

They’ve already taken precautions to avoid slower response times.

”Our 911 dispatchers were told this morning that when a 911 call comes in on the rural areas to make sure they’re asking those questions, if they have road issues or roads under water or washed out so that we can get responders there as quick as we can,” said Meints.

Meints says that while the county budgets to repair any possible damages, they may need help if the rain doesn’t stop coming.

”If this goes on for an extended period of time, if we continue to get rain with it being water-logged, we’ll probably be asking the state for some help possibly, depending again how serious the wash-outs and culverts and damage to the infrastructure is,” said Meints.

The emergency manager says they will be assessing any possible infrastructure damage due to the rainfall in the coming days. Meints says for now, the water levels are manageable by the county.

