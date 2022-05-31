Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

High rainfall causes issues in Brown County

According to the Aberdeen National Weather Service, reports of rainfall in Brown County reached...
According to the Aberdeen National Weather Service, reports of rainfall in Brown County reached more than 7 inches over Memorial Day weekend(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen National Weather Service, reports of rainfall in Brown County reached more than 7 inches over Memorial Day weekend, causing rivers to rise and roadways to flood.

Brown County Emergency Manager Scott Meints says the recent rainfall has caused some issues with county infrastructure.

”We were getting reports of some township and some county roads that are under water. From this recent rain, we’re getting reports of some culverts washed out,” said Meints.

One worry is getting first responders around the flooded roads if needed.

”We may have to send emergency responders on a long detour or possible even send a different agency, depending on the route,” said Meints.

They’ve already taken precautions to avoid slower response times.

”Our 911 dispatchers were told this morning that when a 911 call comes in on the rural areas to make sure they’re asking those questions, if they have road issues or roads under water or washed out so that we can get responders there as quick as we can,” said Meints.

Meints says that while the county budgets to repair any possible damages, they may need help if the rain doesn’t stop coming.

”If this goes on for an extended period of time, if we continue to get rain with it being water-logged, we’ll probably be asking the state for some help possibly, depending again how serious the wash-outs and culverts and damage to the infrastructure is,” said Meints.

The emergency manager says they will be assessing any possible infrastructure damage due to the rainfall in the coming days. Meints says for now, the water levels are manageable by the county.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash
Neighbors were credited with saving a 4-year-old drowning at a Kansas apartment complex.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man performs CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool
Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls
City of Sioux Falls asking for storm damage reports
Trees throughout the city fell overnight due to strong winds.
Sioux Falls community begins storm damage clean-up on Memorial Day
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Severe weather, tornadoes possible today

Latest News

Message from mars
Sioux Falls 8th-grader recieved a message from Mars
"First Thursdays" returns June 2 at Fischers Lilly Park. The summer-long event goes from 5:30...
Fort Pierre First Thursday begins June 2
Fort Pierre First Thursday begins June 2
Sioux Falls tornado siren on top of City Hall.
Confusion about why Sioux Falls tornado sirens went off Monday