Husets finishes Sunday features prior to damaging severe weather moving in

Remainder of schedule in doubt after damage done by severe storms
Nobody injured as storms came several hours after conclusion of racing
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What started as a normal night and Memorial Day weekend of racing at Husets Speedway ended with the future of the season in doubt after severe storms rolled through and damaged the facility.

On the track a pair of feature races highlighted what was supposed to be the first of two nights of Memorial Day races. In the 410 sprints Ryan Timms, who had run second to Kerry Madsen for all 24 laps, slid down on the final turn to pass Madsen and win by a nose.

There wasn’t nearly as much drama in the Tri-State Late Model Ben Northdurft Memorial Race as Justin Zeitner, who had the fastest qualifying lap and won his heat, led all 40 laps to pocket $5,000.

Hours after the final races severe storms hit Brandon and caused significant damage to the Speedway, most notably in scoring tower, suites as well as some of the poles around the track. Nobody was injured during the storm and tonight’s races were cancelled.

It remains to be seen how this will effect the remainder of the schedule, with the next event a visit from the World of Outlaws scheduled for this coming Sunday.

