Huset’s Speedway ready to host World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Huset’s Speedway officials and employees worked diligently to repair damage and clear the track after an extreme storm hit the facility late Sunday night.

According to a press release from the organization, nearly three dozen people spent Monday cleaning up and various contractors were called to ensure that the track is ready to host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this Sunday during Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws. Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig join the World of Outlaws and Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division will also be in action.

On Sunday, June 5 the gates open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students 6-years-old to 12-years-old. Children 5-years-old and younger get in free.

On Saturday afternoon there will also be a fan fest running from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the back pit area followed by an Arch Allies concert, which is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. General admission concert tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12-years-old and younger.

Advanced tickets for the concert and Sunday’s race can be purchased online at MPV.Tickets.com

2022 Huset’s Speedway weekly division feature winners

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Lynton Jeffrey - 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller - 1 (May 8);Giovanni Scelzi - 1 (May 22); and Ryan Timms - 1 (May 29)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma - 1 (May 8); Lee Goos Jr. - 1 (May 22); and Trevor Serbus - 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier - 1 (May 22); Matt Steuerwald - 1 (May 8); and Cory Yeigh - 1 (May 15)

