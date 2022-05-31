Avera Medical Minute
June Eastbank Block Party prepares to kick-off summer in Sioux Falls

The block party will feature games, food trucks, and live music.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday’s Eastbank Block Party is set to be an event for the whole family with food, live music, and games.

The block party has become an annual tradition kicking off summer in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Eastbank Block Parties have been going on at 8th and Railroad for many years, probably about ten years at this point,” DTSF Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier said.

Downtown Sioux Falls is excited to continue the tradition this year by bringing together people and businesses from throughout the city.

“It’s really just a great example of bringing people together and celebrating all of our great local musicians, local food vendors, and some of these great businesses in 8th and Railroad,” Swier said.

One of the great local musicians playing at this year’s block party is guitarist Jack Simpson.

“I’m just really excited, normally I just perform for people who are eating and doing their thing and I’m just background music, so I’m really excited that downtown Sioux Falls reached out to me to play as the preopening act and to get to play on a stage for a lot of people,” Simpson said.

Local musicians are not the only ones who benefit from the block party as local vendors and businesses also enjoy the annual event.

“We’ll teach you everything you need to know. So people can come up and we get to teach them how to row so that’s something I’m looking forward to doing,” Row House Vendor Kristina Luciano said.

The Eastbank Block Party runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 3. For more information click here.

