Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kirby Science Discovery Center hosts Free First Friday for All Things Dinosaur

Washington Pavilion opens up new exhibit on National Museum Day
Washington Pavilion opens up new exhibit on National Museum Day(Cordell Wright)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Kirby Science Discovery Center has specialty dinosaur-themed activities for the June First Free Friday, June 3.

Dinosaur-themed activities and programs will all center around kids’ favorite prehistoric friends. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kids will have the chance to explore our new Dinosaur Discovery exhibits, dig for fossils, and play new interactive games to learn all about how dinosaurs lived and even help them escape extinction. Participants can also race through the Prehistoric Adventure Climber and see a couple of Spinosaurus dinosaurs outside.

Special activities on Friday, June 3, will include
  • Fossil demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. at Avera Stage Science
  • “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” playing in the Wells Fargo CineDome
  • Hands-on dinosaur activities in the Jacks Imagination Lab and Raven Children’s Studio with an emphasis on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics)
  • Washington Pavilion mascot Radley Rex will make appearances throughout the day
  • Chalk art and other activities outside with Sanford Fit
  • Dinosaur-themed drinks and snacks, always available for purchase at the Radley Rex Snack Shack

Many of the new dinosaur features at the Washington Pavilion are thanks to a more than $250,000 grant from the David B. Jones Foundation, representatives say. Over the past 12 years, the David B. Jones Foundation has provided more than $1 million in grant funding to the Washington Pavilion for various projects, including mascot Radley Rex, our interactive Jeep experience, and our Dinosaur Discovery exhibit, and the wildly popular Prehistoric Adventure Climber.

Memberships for the Washington Pavilion start as low as $5.98 per month which includes year-round museum access and other benefits. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash
Neighbors were credited with saving a 4-year-old drowning at a Kansas apartment complex.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man performs CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool
Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls
City of Sioux Falls asking for storm damage reports
Trees throughout the city fell overnight due to strong winds.
Sioux Falls community begins storm damage clean-up on Memorial Day
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Severe weather, tornadoes possible today

Latest News

Cooler for Now
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Summer Food Service Program
Free breakfast and lunch available beginning Tuesday, May 31
In this month's Pours at 4:00 segment, owners Daniel and Stacey Berry have made an imprint on...
Former intel experts combine passion for beer at Covert Artisan Ales
Former intel experts combine passion for beer at Covert Artisan Ales