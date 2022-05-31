Kirby Science Discovery Center hosts Free First Friday for All Things Dinosaur

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Kirby Science Discovery Center has specialty dinosaur-themed activities for the June First Free Friday, June 3.

Dinosaur-themed activities and programs will all center around kids’ favorite prehistoric friends. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kids will have the chance to explore our new Dinosaur Discovery exhibits, dig for fossils, and play new interactive games to learn all about how dinosaurs lived and even help them escape extinction. Participants can also race through the Prehistoric Adventure Climber and see a couple of Spinosaurus dinosaurs outside.

Special activities on Friday, June 3, will include

Fossil demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. at Avera Stage Science

“Dinosaurs of Antarctica” playing in the Wells Fargo CineDome

Hands-on dinosaur activities in the Jacks Imagination Lab and Raven Children’s Studio with an emphasis on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics)

Washington Pavilion mascot Radley Rex will make appearances throughout the day

Chalk art and other activities outside with Sanford Fit

Dinosaur-themed drinks and snacks, always available for purchase at the Radley Rex Snack Shack

Many of the new dinosaur features at the Washington Pavilion are thanks to a more than $250,000 grant from the David B. Jones Foundation, representatives say. Over the past 12 years, the David B. Jones Foundation has provided more than $1 million in grant funding to the Washington Pavilion for various projects, including mascot Radley Rex, our interactive Jeep experience, and our Dinosaur Discovery exhibit, and the wildly popular Prehistoric Adventure Climber.

Memberships for the Washington Pavilion start as low as $5.98 per month which includes year-round museum access and other benefits. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

