‘Murph Challenge’ honors veterans at Fit Body Boot Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fit Body Boot Camp hosted the ‘Murph Challenge’ on Memorial Day honoring Lt. Michael Murphy and all men and women who have served.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a moment of silence to pay respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The only reason we’re able to live in this country is because of those who have given their all and so there’s nothing better to start off this Murph Challenge with a moment of silence remember everyone who gave their all,” CJ Wehrkamp said, the owner of Fit Body Boot Camp.

In order to be an official host, Fit Body had to make a donation to the Michael P. Murphy Foundation.

“All that money goes to their foundation and their foundation believes that school and education are crucial to living a free future,” Wehrkamp said.

For one of the organizers, this event hits home.

“My dad was in the Navy so I grew up all over the east coast, and I understand even from the family aspect of it the sacrifices it takes. Just being able to show our support for all military men and women out there. Thank you,” Renee Larson said, community engagement specialist for Fit Body Boot Camp.

Those participating had to sacrifice their body because the challenge is not an easy feat. It begins with a one-mile run, followed by 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and wraps up with another 1-mile run.

“I think the quickest time we’ve had so far is like 40 minutes,” Larson said.

Which was completed by Myles Geiman, who leaves for Navy basic training in just a few weeks.

“I really want to learn what it means to have courage, honor, and commitment to have and protect the people around me,” Geiman said.

One of the people Geiman wants to protect is his mom who is a coach at Fit Body and was by his side as he finished.

“She’s been a big part of my life and I don’t know what I’d do without her,” Geiman said.

The event as a whole really brought everyone together.

“It pushes you out of your comfort zone and really makes you realize what you can do. There’s something about sweating and going through challenges together that really builds community,” Wehrkamp said.

Wehrkamp also promises that Murph Challenge will return next Memorial Day, hopefully at all Fit Body locations across the country.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.