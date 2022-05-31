Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man faces charges after stabbing incident in Sioux Falls

Kaleb Matthew Cournoyer 24 from Vermillion, for one count of aggravated assault.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police investigated a report of a stabbing on Saturday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Saturday just after 5:30 a.m., police were called to an address in northeastern Sioux Falls for a 54-years-old man who had been stabbed 2 times in his back. The man was unresponsive when officers arrived and he was transported to the hospital for treatment. His wounds were later deemed non-life-threatening.

Police discovered that there had been an argument between the victim and another man inside a house, which led to the stabbing of the victim. Police arrested Kaleb Matthew Cournoyer, 24 from Vermillion, for one count of aggravated assault.

