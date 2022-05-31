Police: Man faces multiple charges after attempted robbery in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police reported an attempted robbery took place in central Sioux Falls, Saturday night.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 9:30 p.m., a couple of guys were in the area when one pulled out a knife and threatened the other, saying he wanted money and whatever valuables he had. The victim did not have any, so the suspect walked away and the victim notified the police.

Officers say the suspect was found a block and a half away and at some point tried to run away from the police. The suspect, Duane Smith, 48, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for robbery, aggravated assault, and fleeing and resisting arrest. The victim is 32-years-old from Sioux Falls.

No injuries were reported.

