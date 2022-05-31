Police: Three juveniles robbed at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police reported three juveniles were robbed at gunpoint in their car while waiting for someone they knew in southeastern Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says on Friday around 4:30 p.m. three 17-year-olds reported they were waiting to meet someone they knew in a car parked in an apartment parking lot when three guys approached the car. One suspect had a gun and got in the car with the juveniles and stole their cell phones and left.

No injuries were reported and the victims did not have much of a description of the suspects, police say.

