Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Three juveniles robbed at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police reported three juveniles were robbed at gunpoint in their car while waiting for someone they knew in southeastern Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says on Friday around 4:30 p.m. three 17-year-olds reported they were waiting to meet someone they knew in a car parked in an apartment parking lot when three guys approached the car. One suspect had a gun and got in the car with the juveniles and stole their cell phones and left.

No injuries were reported and the victims did not have much of a description of the suspects, police say.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash
Neighbors were credited with saving a 4-year-old drowning at a Kansas apartment complex.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man performs CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool
Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls
City of Sioux Falls asking for storm damage reports
Trees throughout the city fell overnight due to strong winds.
Sioux Falls community begins storm damage clean-up on Memorial Day
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Severe weather, tornadoes possible today

Latest News

‘Murph Challenge’ honors veterans at Fit Body Boot Camp
‘Murph Challenge’ honors veterans at Fit Body Boot Camp
Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball
Gonzaga to face Baylor in Sioux Falls in rematch of 2021 NCAA Men’s National Championship game
Police Lights
Police: Man faces multiple charges after attempted robbery in Sioux Falls
The block party will feature games, food trucks, and live music.
June Eastbank Block Party prepares to kick-off summer in Sioux Falls