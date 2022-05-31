Avera Medical Minute
Showers this Morning

A Breezy Tuesday
Some Showers and Isolated Storms Lingering
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a chance we could see a few showers roll through the region, especially this morning. Otherwise, we’re going to be staying fairly cloudy with just a couple peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be cooler as well with highs for most of us in the 60s with a few 50s to the north. It will be breezy, too, with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Sunshine will be back with us for the rest of this week. Highs Wednesday should creep back into the upper 60s and low 70s and the wind should ease up. By Thursday, we’re looking at most of us back into the mid 70s for highs. Friday is looking even nicer, especially if you’re coming out to Fridays on the Plaza! Highs by then will be back in the mid to upper 70s for everyone!

Another chance for showers and storms will return for Saturday and then we’ll see additional chances come back to our area for the beginning of next week. Temperatures won’t be super warm for the first full week of the area pools being open as there aren’t any 80+ degree days in the forecast just yet.

