Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls 8th-grader recieved a message from Mars

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls student is being honored with an award that is out of this world.

Roman Newson was recognized by NASA Tuesday with one of the space agency’s “You’ve Got Perseverance!” awards. The 8th-grader received a special message from the perseverance rover on Mars, “Keep your curiosity and perseverance, Roman: They make take you to the stars!”

He and fellow students also chatted virtually with the rover team members at NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory.

“It was amazing, just the science behind everything, the engineering behind everything I find really cool. The biology, astrobiology, was what I was super interested in, and trying to find life on Mars and what they’re doing to get to that point of... are we alone in the universe? To try to answer that question is amazing,” said Newson.

Thousands of middle school students from around the country were nominated and Newson was one of only 21 students that were selected by NASA.

Newson’s science teacher said she nominated him for the award because of his strong leadership in the classroom and determination to try different experiments.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash
Neighbors were credited with saving a 4-year-old drowning at a Kansas apartment complex.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man performs CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool
Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls
City of Sioux Falls asking for storm damage reports
Trees throughout the city fell overnight due to strong winds.
Sioux Falls community begins storm damage clean-up on Memorial Day
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Severe weather, tornadoes possible today

Latest News

"First Thursdays" returns June 2 at Fischers Lilly Park. The summer-long event goes from 5:30...
Fort Pierre First Thursday begins June 2
Fort Pierre First Thursday begins June 2
Sioux Falls tornado siren on top of City Hall.
Confusion about why Sioux Falls tornado sirens went off Monday
According to the Aberdeen National Weather Service, reports of rainfall in Brown County reached...
High rainfall causes issues in Brown County