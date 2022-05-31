Sioux Falls 8th-grader recieved a message from Mars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls student is being honored with an award that is out of this world.

Roman Newson was recognized by NASA Tuesday with one of the space agency’s “You’ve Got Perseverance!” awards. The 8th-grader received a special message from the perseverance rover on Mars, “Keep your curiosity and perseverance, Roman: They make take you to the stars!”

He and fellow students also chatted virtually with the rover team members at NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory.

“It was amazing, just the science behind everything, the engineering behind everything I find really cool. The biology, astrobiology, was what I was super interested in, and trying to find life on Mars and what they’re doing to get to that point of... are we alone in the universe? To try to answer that question is amazing,” said Newson.

Thousands of middle school students from around the country were nominated and Newson was one of only 21 students that were selected by NASA.

Newson’s science teacher said she nominated him for the award because of his strong leadership in the classroom and determination to try different experiments.

