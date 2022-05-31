Worthington High School Esports team heading to state tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s the second year Worthington High School has has an Esports team. William Diaz is the head coach.

“Oh I grew up playing video games. I can remember that my consol was probably a Gameboy Advanced SP, I think,” said Willam.

Worthington has 80 kids in the program.. This five player group, who plays the game Valorant, qualified for the state tournament. Mir Gossom is the senior captain.

“During the season we did fairly well. We were fourth in our section. That put us at the tenth seed overall. and so at our section we were the fourth highest seed and we beat the first seed in our section third seed overall to automatically qualify for state,” said William.

“We weren’t really expecting to make it to state. It was very last minute too, and we’ve been trying to practice a lot. But all of us our very busy,” said Christina.

“We practice at home. We have a discord service so we can talk to each other. And usually we’ll practice around 7pm most days. And when we practice we just go through strategies. We just help each other get better,” said Mir.

The Trojans will be the smallest school at the state tournament.

“We are the only southwest rural Minnesota team that I think is even participating anywhere...23:49:14 “and all the teams that are mainly going up there are Twin Cities teams like Totino-Grace, Apple Valley, Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, so a lot of big schools mainly,” said William.

“I think my team would agree our goal to try and win when we go up there,” said Christina

The Worhington High School Esports team will be competing in the state tournament at the Wisdom Gaming Studios in the Mall of America on June 4th.

