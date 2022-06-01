Avera Health and Sema4 announce data-driven study to advance cancer treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health and Sema4 announced they are entering a five-year commitment to advance oncology care.

Avera Health and an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, Sema4, started the ASAP study. The study will enroll up to 3,000 patients a year, including those who live in underserved communities that have cancer and those at risk of developing cancer. Study participants will receive genomic sequencing of their tumor and hereditary cancer and pharmacogenomics testing to create personalized treatment options. Sema4 and Avera will use this data to improve the understanding of the molecular characteristics in all stages of cancer patients to advance precision oncology treatment, according to a press release.

“Avera has been dedicated to innovation in cancer care. We are confident this study will build off of a strong foundation and benefit the health of thousands of patients in our community now and in the future,” said Casey Williams, PharmD, MBA, Avera’s Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director of Cancer Research. “Our goal is to impact a greater patient population, collaborate with other health systems, and, ultimately, provide access to best-in-class genomics and data-driven decision support for early risk identification and detection, prevention, treatment, and wellness to all eligible patients in the footprint, including in underserved areas across the region.”

Sema4 and Avera Health will have a poster presentation on the ASAP study at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting, which is being held from June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.

“Sema4 is committed to collaboration with Avera to create a diverse clinical-genomic dataset that will be utilized to set the highest standard for personalized cancer diagnosis and care in the United States,” said William K. Oh, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Sema4. “Data collected across this patient population will aid in advancing our knowledge of cancer biology, further enhancing predictive disease network models that enable the delivery of precision medicine as the standard of care.”

More details on how the organizations will gather data

Sema4 is using Centrellis®, its health intelligence platform, to abstract, curate, and annotate the clinical data from the electronic health records of the participants that consent to be a part of the ASAP study. The electronic health record data is linked to genomic information to identify patterns of cancer risk and progression. Sema4 has already curated an initial clinical data set from the study, creating dashboards to deliver additional insights to Avera’s clinicians.

A system called Sema4 Signal® Whole Exome/Transcriptome Sequencing (WES/WTS) captures data from approximately 18,500 genes to enable comprehensive molecular profiling of a patient’s tumor tissue. The ASAP study will also include Sema4 Signal® Hereditary Cancer, one of the most comprehensive hereditary cancer testing panels available, to inform better care decisions for individuals with and without a concurrent cancer diagnosis. Furthermore, participants will receive pharmacogenomics testing to study how variations in some genes may impact medication efficacy and safety.

