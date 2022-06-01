Avera Medical Minute
Biggest game yet coming to Sanford Pentagon

Rematch of title game from two years ago between Gonzaga and Baylor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Another big game coming up this winter at the Pentagon when two teams that met in the national title game 2 years ago clash at Heritage Court.

Mark Few will bring his Zags back to Sioux Falls where they beat Iowa 98-88 on national TV 2 years ago during the height of the pandemic. No fans aside from family were allowed to watch in person which is probably one reason that the Gonzaga head coach jumped at the chance to come back and play another big time game against a team that beat his team in the national championship game that same season.

VP of Sanford Sports Jesse Smith says, ”You know the one regret we had from that Iowa game was that we couldn’t have fans. And honestly I think that helped with Coach Few’s case, he wants to see the Pentagon full. He wants the full experience. So when we started to re-engage with Gonzaga talking about this game he was all about it. Real excited to come back and to your point, we’ve never hosted a re-match from a national championship game. So I don think this is our biggest game to date and we’re fired up to have these two teams here.”

It is a great match-up and it’s been fun over the years to see what Few has done with his Mid-Major program, bringing it to national prominence. And ironically, it was the Baylor Bears who SDSU played in the first ever NCAA appearance for the Jackrabbits. The game will be played on Friday, December 2nd at the Sanford Pentagon.

