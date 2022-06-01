Clouds Roll back in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see the clouds roll back into the region as we head through the rest of our Wednesday. We’ll be partly cloudy by this afternoon with a light northwest wind. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday will be our first full day of sunshine with no active weather as temperatures continue to climb into the mid 70s.

Our next chance for precipitation will come on Friday as some showers will be moving through the area. We’ll be active once again with chances for precipitation continuing throughout the weekend. At this point, it doesn’t look like we’ll be dealing with severe weather, but we’ll continue to monitor the trends. Unfortunately with the pools opening later this week, it’s not going to be super warm just yet.

Heading into next week, chances for precipitation will continue early next week and temperatures will be steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s which is below average for this time of the year.

