Courthouse Security Grants available for South Dakota counties

Gavel(KPTV)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Unified Judicial System has funding available for counties interested in making courthouse security improvements statewide. 

According to a press release from the organization, the UJS received $5 million in one-time funding from the 2022 South Dakota Legislature to enhance court security statewide. The UJS has the authority to authorize grants totaling $1.5 million per year beginning July 1, 2022.  The grant program’s purpose is to increase the protection of the public, litigants, witnesses, attorneys, and courthouse staff.

Further information about the grant process and application materials can be found on the UJS website UJS.SD.Gov.

