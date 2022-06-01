Avera Medical Minute
Dalvin Cook is excited about changes for Vikings

Vikings running back is having fun
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN (Dakota News Now) -We heard from Kevin O’Connell recently about the Vikings rookies and free agents. Next to show up at the team’s facilities were the veterans for organized activities where Dalvin Cook will be wearing a new number this year. And he’s excited about all the changes with a new General Manager and new head coach who will bring a youthful perspective to the team.

Vikings Dalvin Cook says, ”It’s been fun. I’m in year 6 now so just getting back into that young mind-set of grinding and understanding how a coach is trying to get us open and get us the ball. It’s just all fun going through the process and learning something new. And being around KO our our whole staff it’s just fun being around this group and just going through the process with the guys we’ve got here.”

Much like Byron Buxton with the Twins, keeping Cook healthy will play a big role in the success of the Vikings offense this year... #4, which is the number he wore in college, is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL when he’s on the field.

