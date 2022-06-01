Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley advance to State “B” championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley advanced to Wednesday night’s Class “B” title game after a long day of baseball Tuesday as the quarter-finals and semi-finals were played at Ronken Field and SF Stadium with the semi’s both at the Bird Cage.

Dell Rapids had won the only 1st round game played on Monday because of the weather. In the other three games Madison beat PG/DC/WL 13-5, Dakota Valley edged West Central 6-5 and Winner-Colome beat Redfield 5-2 to advance to the semi’s.

Dell Rapids then went on to blank Madison 7-0 and Dakota Valley hung on to beat Winner-Colome 4-3. Those two teams will meet in the title game Wednesday at 6 o’clock at SF Stadium.

