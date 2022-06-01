Avera Medical Minute
Donut Dash fundraiser returns for 2022

The Northwestern Mutual 0.5k Donut Dash returns on June 25.
The Northwestern Mutual 0.5k Donut Dash returns on June 25.(Donut Dash)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Mutual 0.5k Donut Dash returns on June 25 at Cherry Rock Park beginning at 10:00 a.m. The fundraising event benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation which originated from Alexandra Scott. She was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit encouraged others to support her cause even after her death at the age of eight. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.

The deadline to register for this year’s event is June 5.

