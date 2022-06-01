Levitt at the Falls 2022 free concert series begins Friday, June 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls will launch its 2022 season of 50 free concerts on Friday, June 3.

The 2022 concert season will feature free outdoor concerts each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening until September 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. All Levitt concerts for the 2022 season will be live-streamed online through a partnership with South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Presented by Sanford Health, the opening night on Friday, June 3 features 9-piece funk and soul band The Burroughs. The lawn will open at 6:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets and seating is first-come, first-served on the lawn.

Levitt at the Falls will also host 3-4 local food trucks at each concert, and beverage sales will be available through JJ’s Wine & Spirits.

Levitt at the Falls’ second concert will be on Saturday, June 4 featuring Sioux Falls Americana ensemble The Clover Fold, with an opening act performance from Americana duo Abbey Jannii & Mike Lee.

About The Burroughs

Opening night’s featured band, The Burroughs, is a group steeped in classic soul standards and outfitted with modern flair, The Burroughs is a nine-piece band with a powerhouse sound that electrifies audiences. Since 2013, the band has lit up stages with their trademark brand of “Sweaty Soul Music.” Red-headed front man Johnny Burroughs sings, dances, and screams audiences into a revival-like frenzy. His dynamite backing band includes a sizzling 4-piece horn section and a tight 4-piece rhythm section that are as versatile as they are fun to watch. The band’s live performances are capped by choreographed dancing, soaring solos, and funky grooves, with the goal of moving the audience to a joyful celebration with each show’s closing tune.

About Levitt at the Falls

Levitt at the Falls is a non-profit organization dedicated to building community through music. In 2021, their season welcomed over 66,000 concert-goers to the Levitt Shell for 40 free concerts. Levitt Shell Sioux Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends, and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds.

The Levitt Shell is located in downtown Sioux Falls at 504 N. Phillips Avenue in Falls Park West.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.