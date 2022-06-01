Avera Medical Minute
Ghost bike memorial ride for Dell Rapids teen who died in bike accident

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Less than a week after a 14-year-old died in a crash while riding his bike, the community came together to honor him.

Zander Heathcote was riding his bike in Dell Rapids on May 25 when he was in a fatal accident involving a pickup truck.

“So when it’s one of our community and somebody who does love biking like Zander did, it breaks everybody’s heart. It’s something we never want to see it and we, we think it’s something that doesn’t need to happen,” said Falls Area Bicyclists President, Jeff Mersch. “So that’s what we try to do, we try to advocate for that safety so this doesn’t happen again and we hope that we can use this to give that awareness for the future.”

The Falls Area Bicyclists organized a ghost bike memorial for him. The group rode in silence to the crash site and placed a white bike at the site in Heathcote’s honor.

The Falls Area Bicyclists group went on to say we can and must do better to protect the young bikers in the community.

