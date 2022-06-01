Golfing For Kids in Brandon aims to help foster kids in the Sioux Empire

Avera Medical Minute
The annual golf event will tee off Thursday morning at 9:00 am.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday golfers will be hitting the links at the Brandon Golf Course while also helping out a good cause.

The annual Golfing For Kids event is preparing for its 9th year of raising funds for the Royal Family Kids Camp. The camp serves as a retreat for foster kids from throughout the Sioux Empire.

“Kids who have been in foster care they’ve really faced incredibly hard things in their life so at camp we want to give them those positive childhood moments where they can look back and say hey that really gave me a new vision for my future,” Royal Family Kids of the Sioux Empire Director Amanda Barton said.

The annual golf fundraiser is made possible due to a collaborative effort from Royals Family Kids, the Brandon Golf Course, and the Brandon Valley Assembly of God Church.

“To watch them grow up and become amazing young men and women that’s what it’s all about and I like to think we had a part in that,” Brandon Valley Assembly of God Pastor Kirk Strand said.

Any skill level can participate in the event as several spots are still open before the event tees off on Thursday morning.

“You’re always going to get your competitive teams that we love to have a lot of fun with but for some, this is one of the two tournaments they play in all year that’s it, we’re just out to raise awareness and continue to give to the cause of royal family,” Tournament Director Mike Vellema said.

The Golfing For Kids event begins Thursday at 9 a.m. and will include golf, lunch, and a presentation on the Royal Family Kids Camp.

