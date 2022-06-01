Nursing home reopens in Aberdeen after closure due to pandemic

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In November of 2020, Angelhaus Assisted Living in Aberdeen had to close its north location due to the pandemic causing staff shortages, but recently, they’ve been able to reopen their doors.

Director of Nursing Jordan Tupper says finding healthcare workers recently has been less of a struggle than at the height of the pandemic.

”When COVID first started, everyone was kind of scared. Now that the restrictions have kind of eased up, I think more people are willing to go back into health care,” said Tupper.

Although nursing homes in Brown County have had to close completely due to staff shortages, Angelhaus saw that as a need to reopen.

”Recently, with the announcement of nursing homes closing in the area, it was important to our community as well as our staff and team that we reopen our north location,” said Tupper.

They did just that by restructuring their hiring process and utilizing eight different hiring sources. They are also able to fluctuate staff between their north and south locations, allowing for more flexibility.

”We will pull staff from our south location to work up here if we have an ill call or somebody is not able to make it in for whatever reason, or the nurses cover as well,” said Tupper.

Angelhaus now has five residents at their north location, with room for six more. They also have the staff to provide the care they need.

”Now, with the staffing that is on the rise, they’re not having to work as much, burnout is less and the residents are getting better care overall,” said Tupper.

Angelhaus staff say now that they have the employees, they will be working through their wait list to fill all of their resident spots.

