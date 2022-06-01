Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man threatened with gun after giving people a ride in Sioux Falls

Jose Luis Uribe, 25 from Sioux Falls,(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man gave three people a ride and was threatened with a shotgun after he said he did not want to drive into a specific area.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man gave a ride to people he did not know, two females and one male, Tuesday around 7:40 p.m. The passengers were giving the victim specific driving directions, but he did not feel comfortable going where they asked him to go. When he stopped to let them out at an area in central Sioux Falls, the male passenger pulled a shotgun out of a duffel bag and pointed it at the victim. The victim got out of the car and ran to a nearby restaurant and called the police and the suspects drove off in his car.

Reports indicate just after 10 p.m., a patrol officer saw the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, which led to a pursuit that took them from downtown to the east side of Sioux Falls. The suspect then got out of the car and tried to run but was caught. There was also a juvenile in the car, but Officer Clemens declined to say if they were arrested as well.

Jose Luis Uribe, 25 from Sioux Falls, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, robbery, committing a felony with a firearm, and grand theft. A duffel bag containing a shotgun was thrown out of the car during the pursuit; police recovered that evidence after Uribe was in custody. The two female suspects have not been found at this time, and police are following up on information to locate them.

