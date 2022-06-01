Avera Medical Minute
Police: Woman stabbed trying to help another stop a burglary in Sioux Falls

Jason Parrin, 40, from Sioux Falls
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two female victims were attacked after trying to stop a suspect from burglarizing a relative’s car.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, said Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in central Sioux Falls, a woman saw a suspect, who lived in the same apartment building as her, trying to break into a relative’s car. The victim yelled at him from her apartment asking what he was doing and then went down to the car to investigate. The victim said the suspect was acting strange and made a comment that he was going to steal everything in the car. When the victim said no, that’s not going to happen, the suspect started to strangle her.

Reports indicate a second female victim was able to stop the strangulation. Then there was some type of altercation between the suspect and the second victim and at some point, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the second victim two times in her chest and once in her arm. Clemens says reports indicated the second victim also had a laceration on her head and he’s unsure if that was a result of the knife or the altercation. The suspect then threatened the first victim and then eventually walked back into his apartment.

Police arrived and the suspect, Jason Parrin, 40, from Sioux Falls was arrested for several accounts of aggravated assault. The second victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, the first victim did not need medical attention.

The first victim said she has never had any prior issues with Parrin and is unsure why he behaved the way he did.

