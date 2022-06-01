Avera Medical Minute
Register for city’s Independence Day Celebration Run/Walk and Parade

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To celebrate Independence Day, the City of Sioux Falls is hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk, a parade, and a lunch.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. Runners will begin near the Overlook Café in Falls Park and follow the path along the Big Sioux River. Turn-around points will be noted along the route.

Runners that are registered online at Register.SiouxFallsParks.Org using keyword run, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, will receive a T-shirt. The cost to participate is $5 per person. T-shirts will only be provided to those preregistered by the deadline. Participants can check in starting at 7:30 a.m.

The City of Sioux Falls is seeking entrants for the Independence Day Celebration Parade. Local businesses, civic organizations, military groups, marching bands, clubs, and others are encouraged to participate. Online registration for the parade closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Walk-up entries will be taken the day of the event.

Parade entry check-in is at the corner of 11th Street and First Avenue beginning at 8:15 a.m., and the parade starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

Children are invited to decorate their bicycles and participate in the event. Lineup for child entrants begins at 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Phillips Avenue. No preregistration is necessary for kids’ entries.

A free picnic lunch for the first 3,000 attendees and entertainment at Falls Park will take place starting at 11 a.m.

For a full schedule and event information, visit SiouxFalls.org/July4.

