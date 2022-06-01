Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota National Guard to train in Romania and support allies

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the South Dakota National Guard are participating in an operation to enhance the bonds between ally and partner militaries.

According to a press release, about 110 soldiers with the South Dakota National Guard’s 155th Engineer Company will participate in Operation Resolute Castle, a multinational-joint training exercise in Romania from June 12-July 1.

Officials say Resolute Castle is conducted annually in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and provides a training opportunity for Reserve, National Guard, and active component soldiers to work alongside NATO engineer forces to complete construction projects in Europe and enhance the readiness and interoperability of military units.

The Wagner and Parkston-based 155th Engineer Company will participate in three construction projects during its three-week rotation, where they will conduct artillery range improvements and repairs for roads, firing points, and moving armored targets.

Resolute Castle is typically executed by six engineer rotations with the host nation alternating between Romania and Poland every year since 2015. Resolute Castle also increases U.S. Army Europe’s ability to deter aggression, support allies, and NATO partners, improve local infrastructure at forwarding training areas in Europe, as well as enhance the bonds between ally and partner militaries.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Police: Three juveniles robbed at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Kaleb Matthew Cournoyer 24 from Vermillion, for one count of aggravated assault.
Police: Man faces charges after stabbing incident in Sioux Falls
Neighbors were credited with saving a 4-year-old drowning at a Kansas apartment complex.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man performs CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool

Latest News

The Northwestern Mutual 0.5k Donut Dash returns on June 25.
Donut Dash fundraiser returns for 2022
Levitt at the Falls 2022 free concert series begins Friday, June 3
Sources: Ravnsborg will not pursue re-election in 2022
Casey Williams, PharmD, MBA, Avera’s Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director of Cancer...
Avera Health and Sema4 announce data-driven study to advance cancer treatment