Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Downtown Hartford Market continues to grow as 4th season begins

“It has grown every single year, we have more vendors than ever, we have two food trucks instead of one and we just keep ending up having more and more kid’s activities.”
This years market is set to be its biggest ever.
This years market is set to be its biggest ever.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday kicks off the 4th year of the annual Downtown Hartford Market.

“It has grown every single year, we have more vendors than ever, we have two food trucks instead of one and we just keep ending up having more and more kid’s activities,” Downtown Hartford Inc. President Callie Tuschen said.

The market has only been around for a short time, but it has already made a major impact on community members like Dustin Garness.

“There was one market where my wife and I were wondering if we could make a set of Kubb and then we were wondering if anyone would be interested in purchasing one of them. So we got a table in the market and the next week I made sets of Kubb, Dice, Jenga, and cornhole, and people liked them so we’ve just gone from there,” Garness Games Owner Dustin Garness said.

Garness Games has grown a lot since that first week at the market as its now added several more products and even rents out some of the yard games for events.

“The fact that this is here is the only reason we have our business right now. If it wasn’t for this market we would never have become entrepreneurs,” Garness said.

The Garness family isn’t the only one to start their business by selling items at the market. Nick Andrajack is looking to make the first sales from his family’s farm at this year’s market.

“I always like to say we have a small farm with big dreams. This is our first time selling produce at a market so a lot of work has gone in and a lot of planning and it’s all coming down to tonight. So, we’re looking forward to seeing everybody and selling our produce,” Ajack Acres Owner Nick Andrajack said.

The Downtown Hartford Market is held on Main Avenue from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every first Thursday of the month.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Jason Parrin, 40, from Sioux Falls
Police: Woman stabbed trying to help another stop a burglary in Sioux Falls
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair

Latest News

“They come to prison for the punishment prison shouldn’t be the punishment,” said Krabbenhoft....
North Dakota finds success in re-thinking prison culture
North Dakota finds success in re-thinking prison culture
North Dakota finds success is re-thinking prison atmosphere
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: Al Novstrup
DSU Trojans Unite
Alumn donates millions to Trojans Unite Campaign