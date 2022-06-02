Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Empire Mall celebrates opening of Lauriebelles

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall celebrates the opening of Lauriebelles.

Lauriebelles features premier brands such as KanCan, Vintage Havana, Moda Luxe, Steve Madden, Beljoy, and more. At Lauriebelles, they strive to help women of all shapes and sizes find styles that give them confidence, offering trendy clothing at affordable prices.

See The Empire Mall website for more information on the latest retail openings and the shop-your-way options offered such as in-person, curbside pickup, and pickup in-store.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Jason Parrin, 40, from Sioux Falls
Police: Woman stabbed trying to help another stop a burglary in Sioux Falls
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair

Latest News

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Man bitten by stray labrador retriever near Lincoln High School
Books
Former director of Watertown Regional Library banned from facility
Powerball winner
Final day to claim $100,000 Powerball prize approaching
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem threatens to sue Biden administration over SNAP funding