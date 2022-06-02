Avera Medical Minute
Final day to claim $100,000 Powerball prize approaching

Powerball winner
Powerball winner(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Someone won the lottery and has yet to claim their $100,000.

June 9 is the final day to claim a $100,000 Powerball prize sold in Canistota, S.D. which was the result of the Dec. 11, 2021 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket matched 4 of 5 winning numbers and the Powerball. The prize was doubled thanks to the Power Play feature. The winning numbers from the Dec. 11 drawing were 3, 25, 44, 53, 64 and the Powerball was 10.

All Powerball and other lotto game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, according to a press release. If you are the winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim your prize.

The Sioux Falls validation center is located at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.

North Dakota finds success in re-thinking prison culture
