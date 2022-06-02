Former director of Watertown Regional Library banned from facility

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The director of Watertown Regional Library resigned and has been, at least temporarily, banned from the facility.

According to Watertown Radio, former library director Dee Dee Whitman resigned on May 10. Assistant City Librarian Maria Gruener has been named interim library director.

At the June 7 Library Board meeting, Whitman is expected to appeal a Library Board trespass warning that is meant to keep her from being in the library.

City Attorney Matt Roby told KWAT News, “following her (Whitman’s) resignation, there were issues identified by the current library director that were deemed appropriate for a trespass order to be put in place.”

Roby says there are personnel issues related to this matter that he is not allowed to discuss, but he does say there is no suspected criminal activity involved.

