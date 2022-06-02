Huset’s Speedway will be ready for big weekend despite the storm damage

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huset’s Speedway took a huge hit from the storm over the weekend and crews have been working feverishly to get the track ready for one of the biggest weekends of the year when The World of Outlaws come to Brandon.

When I saw the damage on Monday I thought there was no way. But Doug Johnson and his guys are going to make it happen. Even if it wasn’t the top sprint car drivers in the world coming here this weekend they would be ready. ”I think with the progress that we’ve made that as long as our electronics and our scoreboard and our electronics and PA system are up and working. That was the biggest concern we had coming in here Monday afternoon and we checked that out and it’s all still functionable and everything seems to be a go there so. I think if it was a regular Sunday night I think we’d still be trying to move forward as usual,” says Huset’s GM Doug Johnson.

David Gravel who won last year will be on Calling All Sports Thursday to talk about what Huset’s Speedway means to him. These drivers love coming to Huset’s Speedway for a variety of reasons. Especially because it is such an exciting track.

