“Incredible” storm cleanup effort gives Huset’s green light for major Outlaws event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parts of Huset’s Speedway looked like disaster areas on early Monday morning, leaving prospects of holding this Sunday’s World of Outlaws races — one of the biggest events of the racing season — looking shaky at best.

But thanks to a stalwart effort by an army of cleanup crews over the next two-and-a-half days after a raging thunderstorm, Huset’s looks mostly back to normal, and Sunday’s show will go on, along with Saturday’s 3 p.m. “Fan Fest,” with a chance for pictures and autographs with racers.

Saturday night’s “Arch Allies” rock concert is canceled due to electrical issues from the storm, with every ticket purchased being refunded and an effort made by promoters and Huset’s to land on a make-up date later in the summer.

But the concert call-off will give organizers more time to set the stage for the main event on Sunday at 7 p.m.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Huset’s general manager Doug Johnson said on Wednesday morning of the cleanup.

“I mean, just the stuff that we’ve gotten done in the last 48 hours has been pretty incredible, and, you know, we couldn’t have done it without a lot of our employees, and the outreach has been unbelievable.”

At 3 a.m. Monday, Johnson had been home a half-hour from Sunday night’s races when he saw texted videos of the suites’ roof blown off and pieces of the roof sprayed all over the grandstand and track. Garbage was everywhere. The front stretch light pole was destroyed. The downpour inflicted damage to infield equipment, electric wiring, and signage. Tires from the track were blasted to the fields behind the track.

A few hours later, at 7 a.m., Johnson arrived back at the track.

“It was devastating,” GM Doug Johnson said. “Just a kick in the gut to see something like that happen that you put so much work into.

“I didn’t get any sleep at all that night. There were a million thoughts rushing through my mind (thinking), ‘what do we do next?’”

Johnson sent out a group text to his employees, telling them he needed eight to 10 people to help clean the mountains of debris and water damage in the suites.

“About 35 people showed up, including some with their spouses and kids,” Johnson said. “We got a lot of stuff got done Monday afternoon before it rained again.”

Sioux Empire Cleaning service showed up for its weekly Monday morning appointment. Six workers from Sioux Empire Cleaning usually get the place spic and span in four hours.

“When we showed up here and took a glance at what we saw here, we were in disbelief,” Sioux Empire Cleaning chief Elmar Delibasic. “But I knew if we got the right number of people and some extra help from our race and friends, it could be done in two or three days. And we got it done in a day and a half.”

Huset’s leaders gave “a lot” of consideration to canceling or postponing what Johnson calls the track’s second-biggest event of the year. But on Monday night, about 16 hours after the storm’s carnage, Johnson and Huset’s leaders decided to give the World of Outlaws the green light.

A couple extra of Delibasic’s crew members came out on Monday to help clean the suites, then 20 of his staffers came out Tuesday. They crushed swaths of the roof so excavators could pick up the chopped-up trash. They picked up debris that was laying around in the outfield behind the track.

On Wednesday, four Sioux Empire Cleaners torched the insulation that had flown from the suites onto the track’s fence, which Delibasic called the biggest cleanup challenge.

Johnson said suites will be off limits for at least a month. Second-floor suites could be ready later this summer, and the third-floor (top level) skyboxes won’t be occupied the rest of the year because of roof and water damage. For now, the Huset’s staff will find other suites or premium seats for those suite holders to enjoy.

But the destruction could have been “a lot worse,” Johnson said. The track’s scoreboard and public address system were spared damage.

“I think if it was a regular Sunday night, we’d still be business as usual,” Johnson said. “We’ve got sponsors and suite holders that we have to accommodate.”

On Sunday night, with a crowd of at least a few thousand (based on past years), Delibasic anticipates his emotions might be running higher than normal when the green flag is waved. He’s already filled with the pride of his crew making Sunday’s races possible.

It hits home extra hard for Delabasic — a Huset’s regular for over 20 years, since he was a little kid. He and his father Abdulah have also been traveling to World of Outlaw shows together during those two decades.

Huset’s isn’t just part of his work, but his life passion.

”For our crew and everyone who helped clean up, it’s going to be amazing to come here Sunday to see everything unfold, and (to see) the amount of people who are going to come out to support Huset’s Speedway,” Delabalis said.

