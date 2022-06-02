Avera Medical Minute
June 1st Plays of the Week

Keeping Track of the top plays last week
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln’s Sawyer Tolk gets a hold of this pitch, driving in two runs to ice the Class A Baseball Championship game, as the Patriots beat Mitchell for their first championship since 2014.

Aberdeen Central’s Sam Rohlfs was one of the record breakers at last weekend’s state track and field meet, breaking a 40 year-old record in the long jump at 23 feet, five and a quarter inches.

Alea Hardie ended her prep career as one of the best ever in South Dakota, breaking meet records in the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs.

Custer’s Kellyn Kortemeyer dominated in discus, setting a new state record with a throw of 165 feet and 11 inches.

And at our top spot this week is Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth, not only setting a new state record in shot put with a throw of 52 feet, six and three quarters inches. But that throw also puts her at the top spot nationally.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

