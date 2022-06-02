Avera Medical Minute
Man bitten by stray labrador retriever near Lincoln High School

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to reports of a dog bite incident that happened near Lincoln High School.

According to a release from the city, on Wednesday, June 1st  Animal Control responded after an adult male victim stated he was walking with his three children near Lincoln High School at approximately 5 p.m. when a stray 50-60 lb brown Labrador retriever came running up to them. The dog tried to bite one of his children so the victim pulled the dog away by the scruff of its neck. The dog then bit the man on his hand leaving puncture wounds. He does not remember the dog wearing a collar and the dog was unattended by an owner.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

